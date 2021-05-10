High-risk takedown on Highway 1 following Shuswap shooting

Upon further investigation, the vehicle and its occupants were not associated with the shooting

RCMP is investigating a report of shots fired in Anglemont, on Monday morning.

The incident unfolded on Fairview road about 6:45 a.m., May 10. When officers arrived on scene they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A suspect vehicle was seen speeding away from the area.

Police began patrolling the area near Prichard and located the described suspect vehicle at about 9:40 a.m.

Shortly after finding the vehicle, Chase RCMP was joined by Kamloops officers for a high-risk takedown on Highway 1 near Vicars Road.

According to Const. Crystal Evelyn, upon further investigation, it was determined the vehicle and its occupants were not associated with the incident and all were released at the scene.

The suspect and victim are known to each other and the general public is not currently believed to be at risk. No further information is available at this time.

If you are a witness or have information related to this ongoing investigation, please contact Chase RCMP at 250-679-3221 and reference file 2021-1122.

