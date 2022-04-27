No arrests have been made in the wake of incident where a teacher was struck with a hammer in a Winnipeg high school. (pixabay file photo)

No arrests have been made in the wake of incident where a teacher was struck with a hammer in a Winnipeg high school. (pixabay file photo)

High school teacher struck with hammer in Winnipeg classroom

Police said the teacher declined medical attention and no arrests were made

A Winnipeg school division says a teacher is recovering at home after being hit with a hammer.

The Pembina Trails School Division said Wednesday the teacher was struck while in class a day earlier at Shaftesbury High School and immediately called for help.

A student who the division says brought a hammer to school was escorted to the office and sent home after the student’s parents were notified.

Police said they were investigating, but no arrests were made.

A school social worker was offering support to students.

“We know that witnessing a violent incident can cause trauma and feelings of anxiousness, worry, anger. These feelings are normal. Please know that (Pembina Trails) advisers are available to support students,” the division said in a statement, which was sent to parents, guardians and students.

It said students in nearby classrooms heard a commotion and were guided by teachers to take “appropriate measures to remain safe.”

Police confirmed they responded to reports that a staff member at the high school had been assaulted.

Officers stationed at the school were on hand to de-escalate the situation and to remove the student before general patrol officers responded.

Police said the teacher declined medical attention.

—The Canadian Press

CrimeEducation

Previous story
Class-action lawsuit against ICBC over underpaying accident victims gets green light
Next story
21 newborn puppies found covered in antifreeze in northeastern B.C.

Just Posted

Dean Jackson, general manager, and Charles Beneteau, head professional, preparing for opening day on April 29 at the Revelstoke Golf Club. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke Golf Club teeing up opening day

Wildland firefighter Ty Feldinger works on steep terrain to put out hot spots remaining from a controlled burn the B.C. Wildfire Service conducted to help contain the White Rock Lake wildfire on Okanagan Indian Band land, northwest of Vernon on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Vaccine policy to remain in place for B.C. Wildfire Service

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Hermit Crabs and their shells

A Minecraft camp for kids put on by the members of the Fab Lab, offered in partnership with Okanagan College. (Contributed by Hayley Johnson)
Science and Technology Summit coming to Revelstoke