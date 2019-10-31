High three degrees today in Revelstoke

Mount Begbie. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries this morning. High plus 3. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Fog patches developing before morning. Low minus 5.

Tomorrow: A mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High plus 3. UV index 2 or low.

Road conditions:

Highway 1 east: Construction work between Illecillewaet Brake Check and Jumping Creek Rd for 0.2 km (5 km west of West Boundary of Glacier National Park). Until Thu Oct 31. From 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM PDT daily. Expect minor delays. Single Lane Alternating Traffic on Oct. 23 & 24 from 07:00 to 17:00. Last updated Tue Oct 22 at 11:01 AM PDT.

Ditching between Loop Brook Campground and Beaver Valley Rd. Until Fri Nov 8 at 5:00 PM PDT. Rock scaling. Expect stops 8AM-5PM PSTand 30 km/h work zone. Larger blast requiring extended closure once per week Mon-Thurs 9AM-1PM PST, possible 60 min delay. Other times 20 min delays. Watch for crews, lane changes and obey traffic control.

Highway 1 west: Vehicle recovery between Taft OH Bridge and Enchanted Forest Ftg Rd for 6.7 km (29 km west of Revelstoke to 29 km east of Sicamous). Until Wed Oct 30 at 8:00 PM PDT. Single lane alternating traffic

Bridge maintenance between Crazy Ck. Bridge and Eagle River at Kay Falls Bridge for 2.0 km (30 to 32 km east of Sicamous). Until Thu Oct 31 at 5:00 PM PDT. Single lane alternating traffic.

Maintenance between Bowolin Rd and Victoria Rd W for 41.5 km (26 km east of Sicamous to Revelstoke). Until Fri Nov 1 at 4:00 PM PDT. Single lane alternating traffic. Expect minor delays.

Maintenance between Camp Creek Rd and Victoria Rd W for 28.2 km (Revelstoke). Until Wed Oct 30 at 3:00 PM PDT. Single lane alternating traffic. Expect minor delays.

Highway 23 north: No conditions report.

Highway 23 south: No conditions report.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Just Posted

Bring your bowls and spoons to SOUPALICIOUS Nov. 23

The event is a fundraiser for the Community Connections Food Bank

Update: Man dies following RCMP taser incident in Okanagan-Shuswap

Police watchdog and BC Coroners Service investigating.

Liam’s Lowdown: Let the leaves fall and the weeds grow

Societal expectations to rake and mow lawns are absurd

Revelstoke Community Calendar for Oct. 31

Heads up: Brain Health workshop Nov. 1, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.… Continue reading

The nutritionists’ case for not setting limits on Halloween candy

Knowing how to curb monstrous appetites without being the party pooper can be tricky

Twitter pulls back on political ads due to ‘significant risks’ of bought influence

Security and privacy researchers and some Democratic politicians hailed Twitter’s decision

Pamela Anderson asks Trudeau to serve inmates vegan meals to save cash

Anderson says a jail reduced costs by $273,000 when it switched to vegetarian meals

Boeser nets hat trick as Canucks crown Kings 5-3 in L.A.

Vancouver now 8-1-1 in last 10 games

QUIZ: How much do you really know about Halloween?

There’s a lot more to this night of frights than ghosts, pumpkins and candy

Volunteer firefighter assaulted at highway crash site near 100 Mile

‘The male driver … got out of the truck and physically threw the firefighter to the ground.’

Heavy rain in forecast spooks Quebec towns into postponing trick-or-treating

Montreal, Longueuil and most major towns south of the city announced plans to delay

Surrey NDP MLA calls Liberal flyer about RCMP investigating her ‘unfortunate’

Flyer distributed in Jinny Sims’ riding calls on her constituents to demand answers

Electrical crews from B.C. sent to California wildfires

Electricity fhas been shut off for millions to reduce risk of fires sparked by downed wires

