Mount Begbie near Revelstoke, B.C. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

High two degrees in Revelstoke today

Low minus four

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. High plus 2. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight: Increasing cloudiness. 60 percent chance of flurries overnight. Low minus 4.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries early in the morning. Clearing in the morning. High plus 2. UV index 2 or low.

Road conditions:

Highway 1 east: Construction work between Illecillewaet Brake Check and Jumping Creek Rd for 0.2 km (5 km west of West Boundary of Glacier National Park). Until Thu Oct 31. From 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM PDT daily. Expect minor delays. Single Lane Alternating Traffic on Oct. 23 & 24 from 07:00 to 17:00. Last updated Tue Oct 22 at 11:01 AM PDT.

Ditching between Loop Brook Campground and Beaver Valley Rd. Until Fri Nov 8 at 5:00 PM PDT. Rock scaling. Expect stops 8AM-5PM PSTand 30 km/h work zone. Larger blast requiring extended closure once per week Mon-Thurs 9AM-1PM PST, possible 60 min delay. Other times 20 min delays. Watch for crews, lane changes and obey traffic control.

Highway 1 west: Vehicle recovery between Taft OH Bridge and Enchanted Forest Ftg Rd for 6.7 km (29 km west of Revelstoke to 29 km east of Sicamous). Until Wed Oct 30 at 8:00 PM PDT. Single lane alternating traffic

Bridge maintenance between Crazy Ck. Bridge and Eagle River at Kay Falls Bridge for 2.0 km (30 to 32 km east of Sicamous). Until Thu Oct 31 at 5:00 PM PDT. Single lane alternating traffic.

Maintenance between Bowolin Rd and Victoria Rd W for 41.5 km (26 km east of Sicamous to Revelstoke). Until Fri Nov 1 at 4:00 PM PDT. Single lane alternating traffic. Expect minor delays.

Maintenance between Camp Creek Rd and Victoria Rd W for 28.2 km (Revelstoke). Until Wed Oct 30 at 3:00 PM PDT. Single lane alternating traffic. Expect minor delays.

Highway 23 north: Rock scaling between Revelstoke Dam Access Rd and Wallis Rd for 1.6 km (Revelstoke). Until Wed Oct 30. From 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM PDT daily. Expect minor delays. BC Hydro will be working a 10 day on 4 day off schedule. Expect 20 minute delays.

Highway 23 south: No conditions report.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Previous story
B.C. vice-principal let go after checking boys’ underwear to see who left feces in bathroom
Next story
Hundreds of koalas feared dead in Australian wildfires

Just Posted

High two degrees in Revelstoke today

Low minus four

Victoria Ballet’s The Nutcracker coming to Revelstoke

The show will feature local dancers including Loren Morabito

Union: Kootenay Lake ferry talks to resume

Ferry workers have been in a labour dispute with Western Pacific Marine

Enjoy Halloween safely with these tips from the Revelstoke RCMP

Remember to watch for bears

Malakwa woman part of Food Network holiday baking championship

Janet Letendre is the only Canadian contestant on the show airing in November

‘Speak English in Canada’: Woman’s racist rant at B.C. drugstore staff goes viral

The clip was posted by Allen Tee on Facebook and viewed 156,000 times as of Tuesday morning

Activist Thunberg declines climate prize, urges more action

‘The climate movement does not need any more prizes,’ Thunberg says

Bank of Canada holds interest rate, warns economy’s resilience to be ‘tested’

Governor Stephen Poloz’s team is warning that the resilience of Canada’s economy will be increasingly tested

COLUMN: All Hallows’ Eve: The passage into winter

As a child, I remember the excitement building as Halloween approached

B.C. vice-principal let go after checking boys’ underwear to see who left feces in bathroom

French school teacher wanted to find the culprit

B.C. school trustees ask for provincial, federal help to end student vaping

Health minister says he’s planning new regulations that would be the first of their kind in Canada

Former Kelowna social worker sued again for allegedly stealing from foster children

Multiple suits have been filed against Robert Riley Saunders in the past year

Okanagan-based Sun-Rype Products purchased by Quebec company for $80M

Quebec’s Lassonde Industries acquired the local fruit snack manufacturer from the Jim Pattison Group

North Okanagan realtors cozy up for a cause

Warm & Fuzzy collection dresses community’s most vulnerable for winter

Most Read