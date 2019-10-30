High two degrees in Revelstoke today

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. High plus 2. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight: Increasing cloudiness. 60 percent chance of flurries overnight. Low minus 4.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries early in the morning. Clearing in the morning. High plus 2. UV index 2 or low.

Road conditions:

Highway 1 east: Construction work between Illecillewaet Brake Check and Jumping Creek Rd for 0.2 km (5 km west of West Boundary of Glacier National Park). Until Thu Oct 31. From 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM PDT daily. Expect minor delays. Single Lane Alternating Traffic on Oct. 23 & 24 from 07:00 to 17:00. Last updated Tue Oct 22 at 11:01 AM PDT.

Ditching between Loop Brook Campground and Beaver Valley Rd. Until Fri Nov 8 at 5:00 PM PDT. Rock scaling. Expect stops 8AM-5PM PSTand 30 km/h work zone. Larger blast requiring extended closure once per week Mon-Thurs 9AM-1PM PST, possible 60 min delay. Other times 20 min delays. Watch for crews, lane changes and obey traffic control.

Highway 1 west: Vehicle recovery between Taft OH Bridge and Enchanted Forest Ftg Rd for 6.7 km (29 km west of Revelstoke to 29 km east of Sicamous). Until Wed Oct 30 at 8:00 PM PDT. Single lane alternating traffic

Bridge maintenance between Crazy Ck. Bridge and Eagle River at Kay Falls Bridge for 2.0 km (30 to 32 km east of Sicamous). Until Thu Oct 31 at 5:00 PM PDT. Single lane alternating traffic.

Maintenance between Bowolin Rd and Victoria Rd W for 41.5 km (26 km east of Sicamous to Revelstoke). Until Fri Nov 1 at 4:00 PM PDT. Single lane alternating traffic. Expect minor delays.

Maintenance between Camp Creek Rd and Victoria Rd W for 28.2 km (Revelstoke). Until Wed Oct 30 at 3:00 PM PDT. Single lane alternating traffic. Expect minor delays.

Highway 23 north: Rock scaling between Revelstoke Dam Access Rd and Wallis Rd for 1.6 km (Revelstoke). Until Wed Oct 30. From 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM PDT daily. Expect minor delays. BC Hydro will be working a 10 day on 4 day off schedule. Expect 20 minute delays.

Highway 23 south: No conditions report.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.