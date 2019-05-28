The UV index is forecast to be extreme today in Revelstoke. (File photo)

High UV index in Revelstoke today

Roads and weather conditions

Road conditions and construction:

Highway 1 east: Paving operations between East Boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park and Glacier Park West Boundary. Single lane alternating traffic, expect up to 15 minute delays.

Electrical maintenance between MacDonald Showshed and Lanark Snowshed from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Single lane alternating traffic.

Construction work at Illecillewaet Campground. Expect speed reductions to 50 km/hr, lane closures, and delays up to 20 minutes.

Construction work between Glacier Park East Boundary and Wiseman Rd.Expect minor delays.

Road construction work between Donald Rd and Forde Station Rd. Expect minor delays.

Highway 1 west: No planned construction.

Highway 23 north: Maintenance between Nixon Rd and Wallis Rd. From 8 a.m.-2:15 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Singe lane alternating traffic.

Highway 23 south: Utility work between Mt Begbie Rd and Big Eddy Rd in Revelstoke. Single lane alternating traffic.

For more information see DriveBC.

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 28. UV index 11 or extreme.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 13.

See Environment Canada for more information.

Wildfires in the Southeast Fire Centre:

Mount Mahon, east of Creston , 1.1 Ha, under control, suspected to be human caused.

High UV index in Revelstoke today

Roads and weather conditions

