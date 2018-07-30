Consumer credit cards are posed in North Andover, Mass. on March 5, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRES

Higher interest rates to hit younger, middle-income households

The Bank of Canada recently raised its trend-setting interest rate for the fourth time in a year

A newly released federal analysis says younger, middle-income households will feel the biggest impacts from the Bank of Canada’s gradual move towards higher interest rates.

The briefing note prepared for Finance Minister Bill Morneau examines the types of households — by income, age and region — most affected by the central bank’s rate-hiking path from extremely low levels.

RELATED: Central bank hikes rate, says tariffs already in place to have modest impact

The September 2017 document obtained by The Canadian Press under the Access to Information Act puts a particular focus on how rising rates will boost debt payments for highly indebted households, which are described as those with debt-to-income levels of at least 350 per cent.

The memo says 12 per cent of all Canadian households carry these heavy debt loads and are most likely to be middle-income earners, young to middle-aged, mortgage holders, and live in Ontario and British Columbia.

The Bank of Canada recently raised its trend-setting interest rate for the fourth time in a year to bring the benchmark to 1.5 per cent, its highest level since December 2008, but still low by historical standards.

RELATED: Household debt, housing remain key risks for financial system: Bank of Canada

The central bank raises its interest rate as a way to help keep inflation from climbing above its ideal target range of one to three per cent.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Lightning causes several fires to breakout in southeastern B.C.
Next story
Jet ski driver missing after Kamloops crash

Just Posted

Fire ecologist advocates prescribed burns

Change in forest management needed to reduce number and size of wildfires

Revy K9’s paws-itive approach to dog training

After four years training, walking and sitting Revelstoke’s four-legged population, Revy K9… Continue reading

Paul Silveria set to bring historic banjo throwbacks to Revelstoke at Street Fest 2018

Precisely strumming and picking songs completely engulfed in traditional Americana tones, old-time… Continue reading

New lawyer for Kelowna man charged in killing of wife, children

The case will return in four weeks

B.C. firefighters repeatedly impeded by recreational boaters on Okanagan Lake

The public has continually been urged to stay away from wildfires

VIDEO: Creators of Sick Chick inspired by the energy in Revelstoke

Zuzanna Hovancova and Marie Konecna would never have started Sick Chick if… Continue reading

BC Wildfire crew continues to work Snowy Mountain fire near Keremeos

The high elevation fire near Keremeos holds at 1,910 hectares

VIDEO: B.C. First Nations elder arrested by Israeli navy en route to Gaza

Chilliwack’s Larry Commodore part of Freedom Flotilla bringing medical aid to Palestinians

Woman gets $2 million after 2014 train crash

A lawsuit over a woman injured in a train collision has ended in a multi-million dollar judgment.

UPDATED: Police ID woman swept away in B.C. river

A Burnaby woman died and a Surrey man was rescued by search crews

B.C. woman’s obituary casts spotlight on medical profession’s ‘fat shaming’

Ellen Maud Bennett, of Victoria, died on May 11 after being diagnosed with inoperable cancer

Three dead after small plane bound for P.E.I. crashed in Maine

The small plane departed from Pembroke, Ontario

BC Wildfire successfully ignites fuels near Placer Mountain Fire in Similkameen

Crews continue to action Placer Mountan wildfire 37 kilometers south west of Keremeos

Higher interest rates to hit younger, middle-income households

The Bank of Canada recently raised its trend-setting interest rate for the fourth time in a year

Most Read