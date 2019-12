Highway 1 is closed east of Golden due to a vehicle incident. (File photo)

The Trans Canada Highway is now open east of Golden after a vehicle incident earlier this morning.

The incident occurred between the West Boundary of Yoho National Park and Emerald Lake Rd.

https://www.drivebc.ca/#mapView&z=12&ll=51.266399%2C-116.558852&xtg=Southern%20Interior%20Region

For more information see DriveBC.

