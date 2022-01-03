Highway 1 closed east of Golden

DriveBC says that the estimated time of re-opening is 3 p.m. MST

DriveBC webcam photo.

DriveBC webcam photo.

Highway 1 is closed just east of Golden between Golden Donald Upper Rd and Mt. Hunter Bridge for avalanche control, according to DriveBC.

The estimated time of re-opening is 3 p.m. MST.

Environment Canada has issued a sever weather warning for the Golden area and the Trans-Canada highway as snow is expected to continue.

An intense weather system will continue to bring snow heavy at times to Trans-Canada Highway – Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass. Additional snow accumulations near 20 cm can be expected before the snow tapers off to a few flurries Tuesday morning.

Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

READ MORE: Weather alerts in place for BC Interior highways

Claire Palmer
Editor for the Golden Star
Email me at claire.palmer@thegoldenstar.net
Follow me on Twitter

TransCanada

Previous story
Provinces announce new measures as Omicron fuels rise in COVID cases, hospitalizations
Next story
Pipes burst, water flows at businesses around Kelowna

Just Posted

Children attending their first day of school in Revelstoke. (contributed)
Revelstoke School District provides update on delayed opening

Revelstoke city hall. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke City Council makes moves to update policies, plans and bylaws in 2021

Flooding at the Rodney Hobson Karate Academy in Rutland. (GoFundMe)
Pipes burst, water flows at businesses around Kelowna

Highway 1, west of Revelstoke, looking west. (DriveBC)
Planned avalanche control work west of Revelstoke