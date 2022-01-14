DriveBC Webcam just west of Field.

UPDATE: Highway 1 re-opens east of Golden

A detour is available along Highway 93 and 95.

UPDATE 2:01 p.m.

Highway 1 has now reopened east of Golden after a vehicle incident earlier today cause the highway to be closed in both directions.

tweet

Original story:

Highway 1 is closed in both directions east of Golden, due to a vehicle incident that occurred approximately 500 meters east of Field, close to the B.C./Alberta border, says DriveBC.

An assessment is currently in progress. Expect delays when travelling.

A detour is available via Highway 93 and Highway 95, through Radium. The detour will add approximately 1.5 hours of travel time so be prepared when travelling today.

The next update is expected at 1:30 p.m. MST.

Claire Palmer
Editor for the Golden Star
Email me at claire.palmer@thegoldenstar.net
Follow me on Twitter

OkanaganTransCanada

Previous story
Some nurses still don’t have proper COVID-19 personal protective equipment: union
Next story
Unvaccinated B.C. man forced to quarantine after 10-minute chat with U.S. border agents

Just Posted

An avalanche near Highway 1 in Glacier National Park. Avalanche Canada says recent warming weather has caused some tricky conditions heading into the weekend, and stresses the importance of being aware and checking for regular forecast updates if heading into the back country.
Avalanche danger around Kootenays changing rapidly due to recent warm, wet storm

BC CDC map showing geographic breakdown of cases in the province. (BCCDC)
BC CDC reports 119 new COVID-19 cases in Revelstoke

The Board of Education of School District No. 19 has voted to implement a COVID-19 proof of vaccination procedure. (File photo)
Revelstoke board of education to adopt vaccination mandate for staff

Revelstoke City Council adopts a bylaw that bans single-use plastic bags in Revelstoke. Customers will have the option to purchase paper or reusable bags. (Black Press file photo)
Revelstoke adopts bylaw to ban single-use plastics