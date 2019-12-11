Highway 1 closed east of Golden

Forecast from Environment Canada:
Today: Light snow ending this morning then mainly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 2. Wind chill minus 5 this morning. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight: Mainly cloudy. Snow beginning late this evening. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 2. Wind chill minus 4 this evening.
Tomorrow: Periods of snow. Amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near zero. Wind chill minus 3 in the morning.
For more information see Environment Canada.
Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 8:30 am:
|Camera just east of Golden, near closure. (DriveBC)
Highway 1
East to Golden: Slippery sections.
Road is closed between Golden and Field due to rocks on the highway. DriveBC does not give an estimation for reopening.
West to Sicamous: Slippery sections.
Highway 23
North: Slippery sections.
South: Slippery sections.
For more information see DriveBC.
Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 8:30 am:
New snow: 2 cm
Base depth: 107 cm
Season total: 301 cm
Temp on top of the Ripper: -6C
Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:
Issued Tuesday
“Wind slabs and persistent slabs have surprised a number of people recently, especially on S’ly aspects where they overlay a crust. Give steep southern slopes respect!”
Alpine: Considerable
Treeline: Considerable
Below treeline: Low
For more information visit Parks Canada