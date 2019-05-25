Traffic is backed up at Albert Canyon east of Revelstoke due to a vehicle incident a few kilometres to the west. (DriveBC)

Highway 1 closed east of Revelstoke

Highway 1 is closed east of Revelstoke near Canyon Hot Springs due to a vehicle incident.

DriveBC is estimating it will reopen at 3 p.m. There is no detour available.

 

