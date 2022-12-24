Highway 1 is closed from Revelstoke to Golden due to avalanche hazards. (DriveBC)

Highway 1 closed from Revelstoke and Golden due to avalanche hazard

The highway will be closed until at least 9 p.m.

Highway 1 from Revelstoke to Golden is closed in both directions.

Due to heavy snowfall, the stretch of the highway to closed because it’s a high avalanche hazard area. A detour is not available.

The area is expecting 20 to 30 centimetres of snow today under the winter storm warning.

The next update isn’t until 9 p.m., according to DriveBC.

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
