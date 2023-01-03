UPDATE: Highway 1 open to single lane alternating traffic east of Chase

Highway 1 opened to single lane alternating traffic about two kilometres east of Chase on Jan. 3, according to Drive BC. Detour available. (Drive BC map)

Update

Highway 1 east of Chase open to single lane alternating traffic following closure caused by vehicle incident.

⚠️ UPDATE – #BCHwy1 is now operating at single lane alternating traffic east of #ChaseBC east of Shuswap Ave following an earlier vehicle incident. Watch for traffic control and expect delays. ℹ️ For more info:https://t.co/iTOoAlcJnm — DriveBC (@DriveBC) January 4, 2023

Initial story

Highway 1 east of Chase is closed in both directions, reports Drive BC.

The cause is a vehicle incident between Shuswap Avenue and Trans-Canada Highway frontage for 0.1 kilometres, approximately two kms east of Chase. The road is closed and an assessment is in progress.

A detour is available on Highway 97 via Falkland.

The next update on Drive BC is scheduled for Jan. 3 at 4:30 p.m.

⛔ CLOSED – #BCHwy1 is closed east of #ChaseBC east of Shuswap Ave due to a vehicle incident. Crews are on scene and an assessment is in progress. A detour is available via #BCHwy97. ℹ️ For more info:https://t.co/iTOoAlcJnm pic.twitter.com/iDVRartgW5 — DriveBC (@DriveBC) January 3, 2023

Shuswaptrans-canada highway