Highway 1 was closed in both directions following a multiple-vehicle collision on the Bruhn Bridge at Sicamous on Thursday evening, July 28, 2022. (Contributed)

Highway 1 was closed in both directions following a multiple-vehicle collision on the Bruhn Bridge at Sicamous on Thursday evening, July 28, 2022. (Contributed)

Highway 1 closed in Sicamous due to collision on Bruhn Bridge

Traffic being detoured on highways 97A and 97B

Highway 1 remains closed in both directions following a multiple-vehicle collision on the Bruhn Bridge at Sicamous.

Around 8:35 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, DriveBC reported traffic was being detoured via Highway 97A and 97B through Grindrod.

An assessment was in progress and an air ambulance reportedly landed at Finlayson Park as part of the emergency response.

newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

collisionRCMPSalmon ArmSicamoustrans-canada highway

Previous story
New single-day temperature records set across B.C. amid heat wave
Next story
Province warns of increased fire risk ahead of B.C. Day long weekend

Just Posted

Members of the community attending the opening ceremony for the housing complex at 297 Humbert St. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Affordable housing for Revelstoke’s hospitality workers

Invasive species threaten wildlife, including the Painted Turtle. (CSISS)
The Fish and Wildlife Compensation Program funds invasive species research

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Worldwide food waste

Sheila Malcolmson, the B.C. Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, speaks at an event in Kamloops on Wednesday afternoon. Photo courtesy Sheila Malcolmson Twitter feed.
New substance use treatment beds coming to Interior Health communities