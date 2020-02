DriveBC does no give an estimation for reopening

Highway 1 is closed west of Golden due to a vehicle incident.

The incident is 14 km east of the Glacier National Park boundary. According to DriveBC an assessment is in progress and there is no detour available.

An update is expect by 10:30 a.m.

DriveBC says driving conditions at the time was slippery with compact snow.

