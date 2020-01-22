Highway 1 closed near Golden

DriveBC estimates the road to reopen at 1 p.m.

Highway 1 is closed west of Golden. There is a vehicle incident between Glacier National Park boundary and Quartz Creek FSR. DriveBC reports that the road will be closed until 1 p.m. No detour is available.

See DriveBC for more information.

Just Posted

