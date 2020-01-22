Highway 1 closed near Golden

Highway 1 is closed west of Golden. There is a vehicle incident between Glacier National Park boundary and Quartz Creek FSR. DriveBC reports that the road will be closed until 1 p.m. No detour is available.
See DriveBC for more information.
DriveBC estimates the road to reopen at 1 p.m.
Cross said he cannot support council giving themselves a raise
In 2018, pay parking in Interior Health hospitals totalled $5.3 million of their $2.2-billion budget
Like many in British Columbia, you may be worried about running into… Continue reading
All 176 people on board the Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 were killed
Shannon Boothman ‘ecstatic’ at pet’s return after a tip leads to social media search
The Whistle! app will be available in Tofino on Feb.1 and in Whistler Feb. 6.
Truck removed Sunday, Jan. 19, with specialized equipment to upright vehicle
Boy alleged to have used ‘inappropriate levels of force’ to injure the girl
Prince George meeting completes premier’s tour of Kitimat, Terrace, Fort St. James and Quesnel
Your morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day
Shuswap Paws Rescue Society fixed and adopted out about 500 cats in 2019
Australian living in Revelstoke hosting bikini charity ride fundraiser for Australian Red Cross
The cost of the projects is pegged at over $377,000
Revelstoke City Council is asking staff to look into winter homelessness solutions
Royals could take up residence in one of Victoria’s homeless camps during Empress reno
Carbon monoxide detectors are also accepted