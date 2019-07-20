Highway 1 closed near Revelstoke

No estimated time for opening

Highway 1 is closed due to an accident near Revelstoke. An hour ago, DriveBC reported an incident at Redgrave Rest Area, right by the bridge over the Colubmia River.

An hour later DriveBC that part of the highway is open. However, DriveBC is now reporting an accident at between Quartz Creek FSR and Donald FSR, which is 19 km east of East Boundary of Glacier National Park. The highway is closed and an assessment is in progress. A detour is not available. Estimated time of opening not available.

Visit DriveBC for more information.

 

