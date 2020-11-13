Highway 1 closed near Revelstoke; detour available

Highway 1 is closed near Revelstoke due to a vehicle incident.

The closure is between Highway 23N and Meadows in the Sky Parkway. A detour is available through Revelstoke via Victoria Road and Townley Street.

Next update from DriveBC is expected at 10:45 a.m.

Road conditions over Rogers Pass is limited visibility with blowing and compact snow. Watch for slippery sections.

Conditions west along Highway 1 are also poor with blowing snow.

Up to 15 cm of snow is expected to fall today in Revelstoke.

trans-canada highway