Highway 1 closed near Revelstoke due to accident

DriveBC gives no estimation for reopening

Highway 1 is closed west of Revelstoke due to a vehicle accident. The incident occurred 32 km west of the city. DriveBC does not give an estimation of when the highway will reopen.

There is a winter storm warning for the Okanagan west of Revelstoke from Merritt to Kelowna with up to 20 cm of snow expected to fall by Monday.

Check DriveBC for more information.

