Highway 1 closed near Revelstoke due to vehicle accident

DriveBC does not give an estimation for reopening

Highway 1 is closed over Rogers Pass due a vehicle incident. DriveBC gives no estimation for time of reopening.

Highway 1 east of Revelstoke was closed earlier for avalanche control, but according to DriveBC is now open. Road conditions include blowing snow and slushy with slippery sections.

Roughly 30 cm has fallen today in Revelstoke thus far. Environment Canada says the storm is to continue until tomorrow.

