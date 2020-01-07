Highway 1 closed near Revelstoke due to vehicle accident

DriveBC does not give an estimation for reopening

Highway 1 is closed over Rogers Pass due a vehicle incident. DriveBC gives no estimation for time of reopening.

Highway 1 east of Revelstoke was closed earlier for avalanche control, but according to DriveBC is now open. Road conditions include blowing snow and slushy with slippery sections.

And that's how #avalanche control is done folks! Thanks to our avy crew working hard to keep our roads safe during #snowmageddon. #Revelstoke #ThreeValleyGap #BCHwy1 pic.twitter.com/MMP9UjcWLh — Rocky Mtn District (@TranBCRockyMtn) January 7, 2020

Roughly 30 cm has fallen today in Revelstoke thus far. Environment Canada says the storm is to continue until tomorrow.

