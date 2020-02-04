Highway 1 closed near Sicamous due to vehicle incident

Highway 1 is closed due to vehicle incident east of Sicamous.
The incident occurred near Craigellachie, 22 km east of Sicamous. DriveBC does not give an estimation for reopening. There is no detour available.
Check DriveBC for updates.
Fred Olynyk Bursary deadline is March 4
Woman in 50s had contact with visitors from Wuhan, China
Lawyer says passenger transportation board didn’t adequately consider economic impact for cab drivers
The bodies of two other men were found Sunday
Stephen Friesen and Charity Van Gameren present From Broadway with Love
Route closed early Tuesday morning, may open in afternoon
Young black bear sighted at Nk’Mip Canyon Desert Golf Course in Oliver.
Coalmont Road remains closed north of Tulameen after flood waters deposited debris… Continue reading
MP Arnold Viersen went on to apologize to Laurel Collins after being warned by deputy speaker.
Professor says the instinct is there from ancient times, but isn’t excusable
Closure will be east of Revelstoke
Only a small portion of millions of dollars of forgotten or unclaimed money is ever claimed
A young moose is back on its feet after getting trapped in a bridge on Monday morning
Rookie Brandon Kasdorf is one and local Matt Cadden the other
Alberta will receive more than it loses, the report says
A 29-year-old man has been charged with mischief
Justin J. Moore returns after viral video with dad, kicks off NONA’s first talent show fundraiser