A view of the backed up traffic at Eagle River on Highway 1 approximately 33 km west of Revelstoke. (DriveBC)

UPDATE: Estimated time of reopening is 9:30 p.m.

Highway 1 closed west of Revelstoke

Highway 1 is closed west of Revelstoke due to a vehicle incident.

The road is closed at the Enchanted Forest FSR. There is no detour. The assessment is in progress and the current estimated time of re-opening is 9:30 p.m.

 

