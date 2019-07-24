UPDATE: Estimated time of reopening is 9:30 p.m.

A view of the backed up traffic at Eagle River on Highway 1 approximately 33 km west of Revelstoke. (DriveBC)

Highway 1 is closed west of Revelstoke due to a vehicle incident.

The road is closed at the Enchanted Forest FSR. There is no detour. The assessment is in progress and the current estimated time of re-opening is 9:30 p.m.

#BCHwy1 closed west of #revelstoke both directions between Enchanted Forest Frontage rd and Taft rd. Assessment in progress. Expect delays. Be sure to check @DriveBC for updates. @TranBC @TranBCRockyMtn @RevelstokeMTNR pic.twitter.com/InWh5pFDcx — EMCON SELKIRK DIV (@EmconD) July 24, 2019

