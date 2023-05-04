(Drive BC)

Highway 1 closure between Revelstoke and Golden

The road will be closed from noon to 6 p.m.

Highway 1 will be closed for six hours today for avalanche control work between Revelstoke and Golden.

The closure will start at noon and go until 6 p.m., during which no detour will be available. The road will be closed between Townley St. in Revelstoke and Anderson Rd. near Golden.

DriveBC will provide an update at 6 p.m.

