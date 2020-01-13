Highway 1 closure due to vehicle incident in Field

DriveBC webcam capture of Highway 1 just outside of Field, where a vehicle incident occured this morning. Photo submitted.

Highway 1 was closed this morning in both directions following a vehicle incident one kilometre west of Field on Emerald Lake Road.

At the time of publication, no fatalities had been reported. The highway has since re-opened, with no delays expected.

Winter driving conditions have been reported along the area by DriveBC, who stated that compact snow was causing the road to become slippery, as well as blowing snow causing limited visibility. Strong crosswinds have also contributed to the worsening driving conditions in the area.

