Highway 1 due to reopen around 2:30 p.m.

Though avalanche control is complete, Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden remains closed due to severe local weather conditions.
DriveBC is reporting debris on the highway due to the storm.
UPDATE: Hopeful #BCHwy1 between #RevelstokeBC & #GoldenBC re-opening can now occur at 14:30 PST. Follow @DriveBC for updates.
— Rocky Mtn District (@TranBCRockyMtn) December 21, 2019
Highway 1 was closed since 4 a.m. Dec. 21 for avalanche control as a winter storm made it’s way through the region Thursday evening and Friday.
To the west of Revelstoke, DriveBC has a Travel Advisory in effect:
“Significant accumulations of snow are expected. Drivers should anticipate delays due to weather and possible closures for avalanche control throughout the corridor.”