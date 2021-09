UPDATE: Highway 1 east of Revelstoke open after vehicle incident

Highway was closed for hours following crash

Location of incident marked with red triangle. (DriveBC)

Highway 1 east of Revelstoke at Rogers Pass is open again following prolonged closure due to vehicle incident.

The incident happened in the early afternoon nearly 72 km east of Revelstoke.

CLEAR – #BCHwy1 – now OPEN east of #RogersPass after a vehicle incident. Expect delays as the congestion clears.#Revelstoke — DriveBC (@DriveBC) September 24, 2021

