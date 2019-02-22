A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of 30th Street SW and the Trans-Canada Highway near Walmart took place around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 20. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer)

Highway 1 intersections collision hotspots in the Shuswap

ICBC data shows Salmon Arm motor-vehicle collisions from 2013 to 2017

If you want to avoid motor-vehicle accidents in Salmon Arm, stay off Highway 1.

In the latest data available from ICBC, Trans-Canada Highway intersections outnumber anywhere else in town in terms of collisions.

The most recent numbers compiled stretch over four years, 2013 to 2017.

1) Taking top spot in Salmon Arm during that time is the intersection at the top of Tank Hill, Highway 1 and 30th Street NE, with 69 crashes reported to ICBC. Increasing that number are the two intersections off the highway which flank it. Eleventh Avenue NE and 30th, near Setters and McDonald’s, tallied 18, and Ninth Avenue NE and 30th, near the uptown Tim Hortons, was the site of 11 crashes.

Read more: Collision cleared at intersection of Highway 1, Highway 97B

2) Coming in second with 32 crashes is the intersection of the Trans-Canada and 10th Street SW, near the Shell Station and Chances.

3) Site of the third highest number of crashes is Highway 1 and Alexander Street with 27.

4) Tied at 26 are the intersection of the TCH and Highway 97B, as well as where Auto Road SE and Black Road meet Highway 97B.

5) Tallying 23 collisions is the intersection of Highway 1 and Shuswap Street.

Following the top five are:

6) TCH and 10th Avenue NE, 29 crashes.

Read more: Intersection collision delays traffic

7) TCH and 30th Street SW near Walmart, 17.

(This intersection may have risen higher in the rankings in 2018 because it is newer than the others. At Woodsman Equipment, staffer Tyler Dymond says they see crashes there fairly regularly – about three in the past two months.)

8) TCH and Fourth Street NE, 14 crashes.

9) Tied at 13 collisions are the TCH and Ross Street intersection, as well as the TCH and Canoe Beach Drive.

10) The intersection of Highway 1 and 10th Street NE, near McGuire Lake, accumulated 12 crashes.

An ICBC spokesperson says statistics for 2018 will not be available until this spring or summer.

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Cryptocurrency exchange CEO who suddenly died leaves Kelowna house in will
Next story
House Dems introduce measure to revoke Trump border edict

Just Posted

Death at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Cause of death has not been released

Roads, weather, avalanche conditions for Revelstoke area today

Watch for slippery sections

Arrest made in Kamloops kidnapping case

Robert James Rennie was located and arrested Feb. 21 by the Penticton RCMP

Okanagan home to 2 of the best North American lake towns

TripAdvisor gives a nod to Kelowna and Osoyoos

Summerland connection in early hockey game

Two local property owners played in Montreal in 1875

Fashion Fridays: Must have wardrobe basics

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

UPDATE: Three in hospital after crash closes Highway 97 south of Armstrong

Injuries were serious in nature, officials say

National Energy Board approves Trans Mountain pipeline again

Next step includes cabinet voting on the controversial expansion

Regulator’s report, coming today, unlikely to settle Trans Mountain pipeline battle

The Trans Mountain pipeline will remain a controversial topic both in the political ring and out

Kelowna council to consider order to fix dangerous slope

An unstable slope below Loseth Road is threatening homes

Highway 1 intersections collision hotspots in the Shuswap

ICBC data shows Salmon Arm motor-vehicle collisions from 2013 to 2017

‘There is no market for it,’ Kelowna apartment recycling takes a hit

Waste Connection of Canada’s is no longer picking up certain materials in the Central Okanagan

Australian woman killed in avalanche at Whistler

The woman and her partner were reportedly rescued by ski patrol, but she did not survive

B.C. legislature moving suspended staff controversy to outside review

Whale watching, Seattle Mariners trips billed as emergency preparedness, Speaker Darryl Plecas says

Most Read