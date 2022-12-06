(DriveBC)

(DriveBC)

Highway 1 is closed east of Revelstoke after a vehicle incident

The closure starts at the western boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park

Highway 1 is closed east of Revelstoke due to a vehicle incident.

The incident occurred between the west boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park and Skunk Cabbage Boardwalk after 1:30 p.m. An assessment is underway, but there is no alternative route at this time.

The incident will cause delays while emergency crews deal with the incident.

The next update is not expected until 6 p.m., but the Revelstoke Review will stay up-to-date on the incident as more information becomes available.

READ MORE: Road closure planned on Highway 1 west of Revelstoke

READ MORE: November real estate sales similar to pre-pandemic in Okanagan

GoldenRevelstoketrans-canada highway

Previous story
B.C. doctors ratify new agreement that includes pay increase, more rural funding
Next story
VIDEO: Feds working to get list ‘right’ on gun control, says PM

Just Posted

(DriveBC)
Highway 1 is closed east of Revelstoke after a vehicle incident

(DriveBC)
Road closure planned on Highway 1 west of Revelstoke

(Black Press file photo)
November real estate sales similar to pre-pandemic in Okanagan

(DriveBC)
Incident on Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden reduces traffic to one lane