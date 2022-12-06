Highway 1 is closed east of Revelstoke after a vehicle incident

The closure starts at the western boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park

Highway 1 is closed east of Revelstoke due to a vehicle incident.

The incident occurred between the west boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park and Skunk Cabbage Boardwalk after 1:30 p.m. An assessment is underway, but there is no alternative route at this time.

⛔CLOSED – #BCHwy1 The highway is CLOSED in both directions east of #Revelstoke between the west boundary of #RevelstokeNP and Skunk Cabbage Boardwalk. Crews on scene. Assessment in progress. No detours available. #GoldenBC #GlacierNP ℹ️For more info:https://t.co/fVjexNoQWI pic.twitter.com/0IzCktOai7 — DriveBC (@DriveBC) December 6, 2022

The incident will cause delays while emergency crews deal with the incident.

The next update is not expected until 6 p.m., but the Revelstoke Review will stay up-to-date on the incident as more information becomes available.

