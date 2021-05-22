Trans-Canada Highway and Hillside Way, Kamloops. (Corco Highways photo)

Trans-Canada Highway and Hillside Way, Kamloops. (Corco Highways photo)

Highway 1 partially closed after pedestrian struck in Kamloops

Police are on scene and have closed the westbound lanes; DriveBC reports major delays

Kamloops RCMP is at the scene of a motor vehicle incident on Highway 1, after a pedestrian was reportedly struck below the Hillside Way overpass.

The highway is closed westbound and will be for several hours, police said in a press release Saturday (May 22). Traffic is being diverted around the accident scene onto the Hillside Way off-ramp.

Police said the incident took place around 7:30 a.m. DriveBC is reporting major traffic back-ups in the area, and Kamloops RCMP is asking drivers to take an alternate route around the accident scene.

No further details, including potential injuries to the pedestrian, have been made available at this time.

DriveBC has not reported an estimated time of reopening. A detour is in effect via Exit 368.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.

READ MORE: Vernon RCMP ask for help in locating missing Vernon man

READ MORE: Fire at Kelowna retirement home displaces 46 residents

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Drivingmotor vehicle crashRCMP

Previous story
Five recent flights into Kelowna contained COVID-19 cases
Next story
BC Housing weighs potential fall opening for overdue South Okanagan projects

Just Posted

Torch Day Parade on Mackenzie Avenue on May 24, 1941. Photo by George Stocks Studio. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 10882)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for May 20

Local history as recorded by the newspaper of the day

Sometimes we need to step back and look at the bigger picture. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)
Jocelyn’s Jottings: Taking a minute to be grateful

Today I am grateful to live in Revelstoke where the most devastating… Continue reading

Trans-Canada Highway and Hillside Way, Kamloops. (Corco Highways photo)
Highway 1 partially closed after pedestrian struck in Kamloops

Police are on scene and have closed the westbound lanes; DriveBC reports major delays

Salvador Martinez gets his first vaccination at his work, Hytec Kohler, thanks to Interior Health providing a clinic at the industrial site near Vernon. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Interior Health youth poked and prompted to make vaccines trendy

Health region surpasses 425,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: The cast of Friends makes around $20 million USD each year

Your morning start for Friday, May 21, 2021

Ranchero resident Cody Krabbendam proudly displays the Lifesaving Society awards he recently received for a rescuing another boy while swimming at Sicamous Beach in July 2020. (Contributed)
Black Press Media Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week

Here’s a quick roundup of the stories that made headlines across the Okanagan, from May 16 to 21

The Cactus Court housing property was intended to have zero barriers for accessibility, but the door sills are visibly above the outer layer of concrete. It is one of the issues that BC Housing is currently looking to have corrected. (Brennan Phillips - Keremeos Review)
BC Housing weighs potential fall opening for overdue South Okanagan projects

The two affordable housing developments were originally set to open June 2020

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Five recent flights into Kelowna contained COVID-19 cases

The flights occurred between May 11 to 16

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Osoyoos Elementary School (Google Maps)
Positive COVID-19 case at South Okanagan elementary school

The school is currently the only one in the district on the Interior Health list

(Black Press Media file photo)
Fire at Kelowna retirement home displaces 46 residents

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time but is not considered suspicious in nature

(Black Press Media file)
West Kelowna RCMP arrests 24 people for shoplifting

Additional arrests were made for other offences such as possession of a stolen car and drug trafficking

In this image provided by Apple, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, appears in a scene from “The Me You Can’t See.” (Apple via AP)
‘I was afraid’: Prince Harry reveals his journey with mental health

He describes instances of feeling helpless as a young boy while riding in the car with his mother, Princess Diana, who cried as they were surrounded by paparazzi

A ground worker wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 unloads lobsters from a WestJet Airlines flight at Vancouver International Airport. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
More than 500 WestJet employees unionize in Vancouver and Calgary

Workers said a change in workplace culture after the airline’s sale was a big part of the organization efforts

Most Read