DriveBC webcam of the Jack McDonald snowshed east of Revelstoke.

DriveBC webcam of the Jack McDonald snowshed east of Revelstoke.

Highway 1 reduced to one lane at Rogers Pass Summit

Expect delays due to a vehicle incident

Highway 1 has been reduced to single lane alternating traffic this morning at Rogers Pass Summit between Golden and Revelstoke due to a vehicle incident, according to DriveBC.

The partial closure is causing major delays and congestion along the highway in both directions.

Crews are currently on the scene and an assessment is in progress. Watch for traffic control.

The estimated time of re-opening is Friday, Feb 25 at 10:00 AM PST. An update will be provided at that time.

TransCanada

Previous story
Vehicle incident east of Revelstoke causing delays
Next story
Closure schedule for March announced for Trans-Canada east of Golden

Just Posted

Highway 1, near Parks Headquarters at Glacier National Park, 72 km east of Revelstoke, looking east. (DriveBC)
Vehicle incident east of Revelstoke causing delays

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District board announced chief administrative officer Charles Hamilton will be retiring on April 30, 2022. (CSRD photo)
Columbia Shuswap Regional District announces retirement of administrator Charles Hamilton

DriveBC webcam of the Jack McDonald snowshed east of Revelstoke.
Highway 1 reduced to one lane at Rogers Pass Summit

Ukrainians and supporters rally downtown Kelowna on Feb. 24. (jacqueline gelineau/ Capital News)
‘From worrying, to frightening’: Okanagan Ukrainians express concern over Russian invasion