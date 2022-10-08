Highway 1 reopens for limited time before long closure until December

Highway 1 will be closed from Oct. 11 to Dec. 1 due to Phase 4 of the Kicking Horse Canyon project

Those travelling on Highway 1 through Golden will be treated to one last weekend of access before the road closes until December.

Highway 1 near Golden has been undergoing significant construction for several months. Recently, those looking to travel through have had to take a detour using Highway 95 down to the Kootenay Highway, adding an extra hour to the pass. The Ministry for Transportation and Infrastructure has lifted the road closure for the long weekend.

Drivers will be able to use the road that continues after Golden through to the Alberta border until Tuesday, Oct. 11, at which point the road will close once again until Dec. 1.

The closure is part of the extensive phase four of the Kicking Horse Canyon project, which will transform the highway that has been a narrow, winding, two-lane road into a full four-lane thoroughfare.

Once the road closes on Tuesday, drivers will take Highway 95 South as an alternative route. The detour adds about an hour to the drive-through, but the Ministry for Transportation and Infrastructure recommends DriveBC for people to give themselves an extra hour and a half.

As progress on the construction continues slowly, the whole project is expected to be finished by winter 2023–2024.

