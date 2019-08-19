Environment Canada is predicting a high of 26 degrees today. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Highway 1 road construction continues, high 26 today

Revelstoke roads, weather and wildfires update

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Clearing. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 26. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight: Clear. Low 10.

For more information see Environment Canada.

READ MORE: No public comments on Mackenzie Village development agreement amendments

Road conditions from DriveBC:

Highway 1 east: Construction work between Illecillewaet Brake Check and Jumping Creek Rd. 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Expect minor delays.

Construction work at Illecillewaet Campground.Expect road construction in the Illecillewaet Curve and paving of a 10 km section daily from 7am-7pm. Expect speed reductions to 50 km/hr, lane closures, and delays up to 20 minutes.

Geotechnical investigation between Rogers Pass Summit Rd and Beaver Valley Rd. Expect speed reductions to 50 km/h in work zone, flag persons for any barrier concrete movements or lane changes.

Electrical maintenance between Rogers Pass Summit Rd and Beaver Valley Rd. Single lane alternating traffic. Expect tunnel lights to be off with speed reduced to 30 km/hr from 8 p.m.-7 a.m.

Road maintenance work between 3 km west of east Glacier National Park Boundary and 8 km west of east Glacier National Park Boundary. Expect speed reductions to 50 km/h in work zones, flag persons, lane changes and width reductions.

Line painting between Glacier Park East Boundary and Donald Bridge. Lane closure.

Highway 1 west: No planned construction.

Highway 23 north: No planned construction.

Highway 23 south: Upper Arrow Lake eastbound ferry currently has a one sailing wait time.

For more information see DriveBC.

READ MORE: Second cannabis store in the works for Revelstoke

Active wildfires in the Southeast Fire Centre:

Birch Creek, north of Revelstoke near Mica Dam, 0.01 Ha, suspected to be caused by lightning.

Encampment Creek, north of Revelstoke near Mica Dam, 0.03 Ha, suspected to be caused by lightning.

South Teepee, south of Cranbrook, 35 Ha, under control, suspected to be caused by lightning.

Hellroaring FSR east of Trail, 0.01 Ha, under control, suspected to be caused by lightning.

South Lemon Creek, north of Nelson, 0.1 Ha, under control, suspected to be caused by lightning.

Steward Creek, east of Grand Forks, 0.01 Ha, under control, suspected to be caused by lightning.

For more information see the BC Wildfire Dashboard.

 

Most Read