Highway 1 to be closed for avalanche control east of Revelstoke

A jack-knifed semi in a snowbank on Highway 1 just east of Revelstoke on Dec. 8, 2019. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Road conditions from DriveBC:

Highway 1 east to Golden: Avalanche control planned for today from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Road will be closed.

Highway 1 west to Sicamous: No reported conditions or closures.

Highway 23 north: Watch for slippery sections.

Highway 23 south: Watch for slippery sections.

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Mainly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus three. Wind chill minus 12 this morning and minus seven this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy. Low minus 7.

Snow report from Revelstoke Mountain Resort

9 cm in the last 24 hours

11 cm in the last 48 hours

Season total 298 cm

Parks Canada avalanche forecast for Glacier National Park

“Weaknesses in the snowpack from late November may be difficult to trigger, but could produce very large avalanches. Conservative use of terrain is the best way to manage this problem.”

Alpine and treeline: 3 – Considerable. Dangerous avalanche conditions. Careful snowpack evaluation, cautious route-finding and conservative decision-making essential. Natural avalanches possible; human-triggered avalanches likely. Small avalanches in many areas; or large avalanches in specific areas; or very large avalanches in isolated areas.

Below treeline: 2 – Moderate. Heightened avalanche conditions on specific terrain features. Evaluate snow and terrain carefully; identify features of concern. Natural avalanches unlikely; human-triggered avalanches possible. Small avalanches in specific areas; or large avalanches in isolated areas.

