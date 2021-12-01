Highway 1 to close east of Golden for avalanche control

Two 1 hour closures are planned between 12-1 p.m. MST and 8-9 p.m. MST

Highway 1 just outside of Field. (DriveBC webcam photo)

Highway 1 will be closed east of Golden, between Field and the Alberta border, for Avalanche control activities.

The planned closures will be between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. MST, as well as at 8 p.m. MST and 9 p.m. MST.

DriveBC warns that closures may extend beyond planned times.

Another atmospheric river is moving across the province, bringing heavy precipitation and dangerous driving conditions. Excerpt caution when travelling.

No detour is available as Highway 93 between Radium and the Alberta border is closed due to avalanche hazard.

It’s the first day that Highway 1 has re-opened in the Kicking Horse Canyon to through traffic during the day, as construction continues on Phase 4 of the project, that will twin the highway between Kamloops and the Alberta border.

Claire Palmer
Editor for the Golden Star
Email me at claire.palmer@thegoldenstar.net
Follow me on Twitter

