Highway 1 to close east of Golden for avalanche control

Highway 1 just outside of Field. (DriveBC webcam photo)

Two 1 hour closures are planned between 12-1 p.m. MST and 8-9 p.m. MST

Highway 1 will be closed east of Golden, between Field and the Alberta border, for Avalanche control activities.

The planned closures will be between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. MST, as well as at 8 p.m. MST and 9 p.m. MST.

DriveBC warns that closures may extend beyond planned times.

REMINDER #BCHwy1 – Avalanche control activities will close the highway between 12PM MST & 1PM MST & between 8PM MST & 9PM MST from #FieldBC to the #Alberta border. 🗻❄️ ❗️ Closures may be extended beyond planned times ❗️ ℹ️https://t.co/Gg6veh01aX &https://t.co/X3QV9jw7cO — DriveBC (@DriveBC) December 1, 2021

Another atmospheric river is moving across the province, bringing heavy precipitation and dangerous driving conditions. Excerpt caution when travelling.

No detour is available as Highway 93 between Radium and the Alberta border is closed due to avalanche hazard.

It’s the first day that Highway 1 has re-opened in the Kicking Horse Canyon to through traffic during the day, as construction continues on Phase 4 of the project, that will twin the highway between Kamloops and the Alberta border.

