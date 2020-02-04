Highway 1 to close for avalanche control this morning

Closure will be east of Revelstoke

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Increasing cloudiness. Periods of snow beginning late this morning. Amount 2 cm. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 this afternoon. High minus 3. Wind chill minus 13 this morning and minus 7 this afternoon.

Tonight: Periods of snow. Amount 2 cm. Wind southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Temperature steady near minus 5. Wind chill minus 11 this evening.

Tomorrow: Periods of snow. Amount 5 cm. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the afternoon. Temperature steady near minus 3. Wind chill minus 8 in the afternoon.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 7:30 am:

Highway 1

East to Golden: Avalanche control. Road closed between 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Otherwise, slippery sections.

West to Sicamous: Slippery sections.

Highway 23

North: Slippery sections.

South: Slippery sections.

For more information see DriveBC.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 7:30 am:

New snow: 0 cm

Base depth: 248cm

Season total: 798 cm

Temp on top of the Ripper: -16C

Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:

Issued Monday

“Remember that there has not been a melt-freeze cycle at higher elevations as you transition into the alpine, stay well back from cornices, and avoid windloaded pockets when entering slopes.”

Alpine: Moderate

Treeline: Moderate

Below treeline: Low

For more information visit Parks Canada

Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for South Columbias:

Issued Monday

“Avalanche hazard exists where the wind has loaded cornices and drifted recent snow into wind slabs. Give cornices a wide berth and assess for wind slab conditions before committing to terrain.”

Alpine: Moderate

Treeline: Low

Below treeline: Low

For more information visit Avalanche Canada

Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for North Columbias:

Issued Monday

“Avalanche hazard exists where the wind has loaded cornices and drifted recent snow into wind slabs. Give cornices a wide berth and assess for wind slab conditions before committing to terrain.”

Alpine: Moderate

Treeline: Moderate

Below treeline: Low

For more information visit Avalanche Can

