Highway 1 to close for avalanche control this morning

Forecast from Environment Canada:
Today: Increasing cloudiness. Periods of snow beginning late this morning. Amount 2 cm. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 this afternoon. High minus 3. Wind chill minus 13 this morning and minus 7 this afternoon.
Tonight: Periods of snow. Amount 2 cm. Wind southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Temperature steady near minus 5. Wind chill minus 11 this evening.
Tomorrow: Periods of snow. Amount 5 cm. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the afternoon. Temperature steady near minus 3. Wind chill minus 8 in the afternoon.
For more information see Environment Canada.
Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 7:30 am:
Highway 1
East to Golden: Avalanche control. Road closed between 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Otherwise, slippery sections.
West to Sicamous: Slippery sections.
Highway 23
North: Slippery sections.
South: Slippery sections.
For more information see DriveBC.
Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 7:30 am:
New snow: 0 cm
Base depth: 248cm
Season total: 798 cm
Temp on top of the Ripper: -16C
Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:
Issued Monday
“Remember that there has not been a melt-freeze cycle at higher elevations as you transition into the alpine, stay well back from cornices, and avoid windloaded pockets when entering slopes.”
Alpine: Moderate
Treeline: Moderate
Below treeline: Low
For more information visit Parks Canada
Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for South Columbias:
Issued Monday
“Avalanche hazard exists where the wind has loaded cornices and drifted recent snow into wind slabs. Give cornices a wide berth and assess for wind slab conditions before committing to terrain.”
Alpine: Moderate
Treeline: Low
Below treeline: Low
For more information visit Avalanche Canada
Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for North Columbias:
Issued Monday
“Avalanche hazard exists where the wind has loaded cornices and drifted recent snow into wind slabs. Give cornices a wide berth and assess for wind slab conditions before committing to terrain.”
Alpine: Moderate
Treeline: Moderate
Below treeline: Low
For more information visit Avalanche Can