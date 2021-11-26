Highway 1 to re-open east of Golden Dec. 1

The second round of extended closures to the stretch of road is wrapping up

Kicking Horse Canyon Constructors have released the schedule for the planned closures to the Trans-Canada Highway in the Kicking Horse Canyon for the month of December, as the extended 24-hour closures lifts.

The project is still on track, despite the recent inclement weather, with the highway re-opening to day traffic at midnight Nov. 30.

Closures will follow a similar pattern for most of the month: open during the day, with minor closures causing 30 minute delays from 9 a.m. MST to 3 p.m. MST, and from 6 p.m. MST until 10 p.m. MST.

The highway will be closed overnight from 10 p.m. MST until 7 a.m. MST each day, including weekends. During this time, traffic will be re-routed through Radium, via Highway 93 and Highway 95.

The highway will be completely open without closures or delays related to the project for the holidays, after 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 23.

The closures are a part of Phase 4 of the Kicking Horse Canyon project.

The project will see the highway expanded from two lanes to four with a meridian divider. Approximately 4.8 km of highway will be updated, with 13 curves realigned and wider shoulders along the highway to accommodate cyclists.

Up the 30 weeks of extended closures can be expected over the course of the project, which is projected to be completed in fall of 2023. The latest round of extended closures marks the second time the highway has been closed to through traffic, for approximately 10 weeks of completed closures thus far.

Extended closures will return in the spring shoulder season and will be announced 90 days in advance, which will be early in the new year.

Travellers are encouraged to check DriveBC prior to departing for up to date information on closures.

For more information about the Kicking Horse Canyon Project, please visit kickinghorsecanyon.ca. If you have questions or comments about construction and traffic, please call the 24/7 construction information phone line: 1-844-815-6111.

