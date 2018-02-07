DriveBC

Highway 1 to reopen following crash

A collision between two semi-trucks shut down the Trans-Canada Tuesday night

Highway 1 is expected to reopen Wednesday morning by 8:30 following a vehicle incident overnight.

Reports indicate two semis collided 5 km east of Sicamous, sometime before 9 p.m.

When the road reopens, officials will release stagger the release of traffic. Expect delays and heavy congestion in the area.

RELATED: Interior Highways to be blasted by snow

Heavy snow is expected to fall on the Trans-Canada making for dangerous driving conditions today.

Environment Canada has issued a winter snow warning for the area where more than 30 cm of snow is expected.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
