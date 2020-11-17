Highway 23 N slope stabilization work done for the season

Traffic interruptions will continue when project resumes next spring

A spider excavator with drill attachment drilling holes for soil anchors. Due to the steep slope, the spider was tethered to the top by a steel cable. (BCHydro photo)

BCHydro has wrapped up slope stabilization work on Highway 23 north for the year.

The dam safety project will reduce the chance of rocks falling on the highway and onto the Revelstoke Dam and powerhouse work areas.

After a delay due to the pandemic, contractor crew from Jim Dent Construction started work on the site in May 2020. Crews first established roads and work areas and then installed protection for the existing anchors in the rock face.

From there they began stabilizing the slope above the top rock face with soil anchors, pinned mesh and other erosion control measures.

Work on the rock face included removing loose rocks and debris and drilling holes to pin the layers of rock together.

The last step this year was for workers to install temporary mesh to protect the highway from minor rock fall over the winter.

Construction say highway closures of around 20 minutes and single-lane alternating traffic.

Next spring crews will be back on site to install the remaining bolts, repair walkways and place shotcrete and permanent mesh over the rock face.

Traffic disruption will continue.

