Highway 23, 90 km north of Revelstoke, looking north. (DriveBC)

Highway 23 North reopened after a vehicle incident

The road reopened before 10:30 a.m.

Update

The incident was cleared and the road is now open.

Original

Highway 23 North is closed in both directions due to a vehicle incident 37 kilometres north of Revelstoke.

The incident occurred between the Revelstoke Dam avalanche gates and Mars Ck. Bridge. DriveBC said there’s no detour available for the area at this time.

DriveBC is expected to provide an update on the situation at 11:00 a.m.

The Revelstoke Review will stay up-to-date on the situation as it progresses.

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
