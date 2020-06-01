Highway 23 North to see construction delays starting this week

BC Hydro’s slope stabilization project near the Revelstoke Dam is moving forward after a delay in April due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Some preliminary work was done in May and now the project will begin the first week of June (this week).

Traffic on Highway 23 North will be limited to single-lane-alternating through the work site for the duration of the project and there will be periodic road closures of up to 30 minutes.

“Project work will include installation of additional protection to prevent rocks striking the high capacity anchors that pin together the major rock layers, rock scaling, and then installation of wire mesh and shotcrete coating,” said a news release from BC Hydro.

The contractor, Jim Dent construction is on site working to set up the project offices and laydown areas.

“Although we hope to complete the work this year, there is a chance due to the delayed start that some work may need to be finished the following season,” the news release said.

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Construction