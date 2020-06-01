BC Hydro is commencing slope stabilization near Revelstoke Dam this week (June 1, 2020). (Black Press File Photo)

Highway 23 North to see construction delays starting this week

BC Hydro is working on a slope stabilization project near Revelstoke Dam

BC Hydro’s slope stabilization project near the Revelstoke Dam is moving forward after a delay in April due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Some preliminary work was done in May and now the project will begin the first week of June (this week).

Traffic on Highway 23 North will be limited to single-lane-alternating through the work site for the duration of the project and there will be periodic road closures of up to 30 minutes.

“Project work will include installation of additional protection to prevent rocks striking the high capacity anchors that pin together the major rock layers, rock scaling, and then installation of wire mesh and shotcrete coating,” said a news release from BC Hydro.

The contractor, Jim Dent construction is on site working to set up the project offices and laydown areas.

“Although we hope to complete the work this year, there is a chance due to the delayed start that some work may need to be finished the following season,” the news release said.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Construction

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Golden Wine Ninjas brings positivity – and wine – to community
Next story
B.C.’s top doctor urges caution for protesters amid 24 COVID-19 cases, 1 death in two days

Just Posted

Highway 23 North to see construction delays starting this week

BC Hydro is working on a slope stabilization project near Revelstoke Dam

Tim Hortons serves up a thank you to front-line workers

On May 21 the Tim Hortons coffee truck came through Revelstoke

City of Revelstoke expects to stay on budget with $1.5 million roadworks project

Pavement, deep utility maintenance and sidewalks are in the plan for the Lowertown area

Revelstoke schools reopen

The Superintendent said 80 per cent of elementary and 40 per cent of high school students returned

Jocelyn’s Jottings: Listening about anti-racism

It’s time for action

B.C.’s top doctor urges caution for protesters amid 24 COVID-19 cases, 1 death in two days

One senior has died in longterm care over past 48 hours

Vernon videographer captures thunderstorm

See the ‘best bits’ of Saturday’s storm

Dyer: I left my heart in the desert

Kristy Dyer is a columnist for Black Press Media who writes about the environment

RCMP seek suspect in armed robbery at Salmon Arm gas station

Police believe suspect entered convenience store prior to covering face with mask

Horoscopes for the week of June 1

Weekly horoscopes by Morgan Fava

George Floyd asphyxiated by sustained pressure: family autopsy

Death sparked a wave of protests across the U.S. and abroad

Kootnekoff: Re-opening to a new normal

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, an Okanagan based-law practice

Golden Wine Ninjas brings positivity – and wine – to community

The group was started by Jolene Wood on May 13 and has already amassed over 500 members

From mouldy attics to giant wasp nests, Shuswap home inspector shares surprising finds

Salmon Arm’s Brad Campbell assembling photo gallery of disturbing discoveries

Most Read