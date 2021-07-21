A new wildfire has started close to Osoyoos near Highway 3 Wednesday, July 21, 2021.

A new wildfire has started close to Osoyoos near Highway 3 Wednesday, July 21, 2021.

Highway 3 closed for new wildfire between Keremeos and Osoyoos

The fire started at 3 a.m. and is one km west of Osoyoos

Highway 3 is closed in both directions for a new wildfire that erupted in Cawston between Keremeos and Osoyoos Wednesday morning.

The fire started around 3 a.m. and is currently listed on the BC Wildfire dashboard as .90 hectares in size. The fire is located near Barcelo Road and 115th Street. The blaze is 11 km from Keremeos and one km from Osoyoos. Cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

BC Highways will re-assess at 7:30 a.m. about the highway closure. There is a detour available.

