Update: Highway 3 reopened following rockslide near Keremeos

The slide occurred Friday March 22, at about 8 p.m. between Red Bridge and Standing Rock

11:20 a.m.

The highway is fully open as of 11:20 a.m. according to Tim Roberts, RDOS Area G director. He said the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure determined the highway safe to reopen and will keep flaggers along the route to monitor for any changes.

Drivers are asked to use caution and stay up to date with changes through www.drivebc.ca.

11:16 a.m.

According to RDOS Area G director Tim Roberts, geological technicians are on the ground at the slide over and have planned a fly over this morning.

In a Facebook post to the group Area G Connected, Roberts wrote “the road will definitely be closed past noon while the assessments are being made.” An update will be provided to RDOS EOC around noon to provide “a better picture on the situation.”

Roberts urges drivers using Nickel Plate as a detour to use caution as “there is ice, slush and washboard (on the road)” and it “should only be driven with the appropriate vehicle.”

9:50 a.m.

Highway 3 near Keremeos remains closed Saturday and Drive BC reported at 7:30 a.m. there is no estimate of how long the major route will be impassable.

A few hours later Emergency Social Services personnel set up operations at Victory Hall in the town centre to assist rural Keremeos residents.

The slide area is from three kilometres west of Keremeos to 2 kilometres east of Hedley.

Detours are available through Highway 5A and Highway 3A.

