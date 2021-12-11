The incident on Highway 5A involves multiple vehicles, according to AIM Roads. Black Press File Photo

The incident on Highway 5A involves multiple vehicles, according to AIM Roads. Black Press File Photo

Highway 3 near Manning Park, and 5A north of Princeton, closed again

AIM Roads is reporting two separate incidents

Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton, and Highway 5A north of Princeton, are both again closed due to vehicle or weather incidents as of 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11.

As of that time DriveBC was not reporting either closure, however the AIM Roads Facebook page was reporting a multi-vehicle incident between Princeton and Allison Lake, with an assessment in progress.

Highway 3 is closed near Manning, according to AIM, because of downed hydro wires between Princeton and Eastgate, with all lanes blocked.

Related: Violin shopping doesn’t qualify as essential travel on Highway 3: MOTI

Related: Province puts new resources into road maintenance and driver enforcement in Princeton area

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
High winds and heavy snow forecast for much of southern B.C.

Just Posted

The incident on Highway 5A involves multiple vehicles, according to AIM Roads. Black Press File Photo
Highway 3 near Manning Park, and 5A north of Princeton, closed again

The Scoop for Dec. 11. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
VIDEO: The Scoop: Top stories for the week of Dec. 5-11

Vernon actor Harrison Co is featured in the Hallmark Christmas movie Fixing Up Christmas, which airs on CityTV at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (IMDB photo)
Okanagan stars in Hallmark Christmas movie airing tonight

The wind whips up the hair of a pedestrian on a chilly winter day. (File photo)
Windy weather warning: Gusts of up to 80 km/h predicted to hit Okanagan, Shuswap