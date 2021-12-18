Highway 3 through Princeton at another standstill

Highway 3 through Princeton is again at a standstill this afternoon, Saturday Dec. 18.
DriveBC was not reporting specific vehicle incidents as of 2 p.m. However, a flagger on the scene in Princeton said the back up is due to commercial vehicle checks.
The flagger indicated that trucks are being stopped by authorities to ensure they are using chains.
