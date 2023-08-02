Air crews reload their water tanks on Osoyoos Lake while fighting the nearby Eagle Bluff Wildfire on July 30. The wildfire remained out of control on July 31, though many evacuation orders had been lifted. (Sandy Steck - Contributed)

Air crews reload their water tanks on Osoyoos Lake while fighting the nearby Eagle Bluff Wildfire on July 30. The wildfire remained out of control on July 31, though many evacuation orders had been lifted. (Sandy Steck - Contributed)

Highway 3 west of Osoyoos down to single-lane traffic due to Eagle Bluff Wildfire

Expect delays with alternating traffic this afternoon, Aug. 2: DriveBC

The more than 3,000-hectare Eagle Bluff Wildfire is causing delays on Highway 3 west of Osoyoos on Wednesday, Aug. 2.

DriveBC says the highway, between Old Ritcher Pass Road and Lambert Court, is down to single-lane alternating traffic for 6.8 kilometres.

Expect delays and limited visibility because of smoke, they added.

One additional property at 14000 Strawberry Creek Road was also added to the list of evacuation orders on Wednesday afternoon.

The cross-border blaze remains 3,044 hectares in size north of the border, according to BC Wildfire Service.

Drive BC’s next update is set for 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 2.

Shaelee Stearns, information officer at BC Wildfire Service, says 50 firefighters and 65 structure protection personnel were responding to the fire on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

Officials said Tuesday afternoon that crews would be spending the rest of the day working off Highway 3 and moving toward the west flank, the side responsible for most of the fire’s growth starting Monday night.

Unlike Monday and Tuesday, there was no press conference featuring officials from BCWS and the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen on Wednesday, Aug. 3.

The fire is still listed as “out of control.”

