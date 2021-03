Kelowna and Midway RCMP are asking the public to avoid the area

Kelowna and Midway RCMP have closed off a portion of Highway 33.

Police are currently conducting an investigation just north of Trapping Creek Forest Service Road, closing off the area.

“It is unknown at this time how long the closure will last, but RCMP is asking the public to avoid the area if possible,” police said in a statement.

Police said details of the investigation will be released at a later time.

