Road conditions on Highway 97 at Highway 3A junction, just south of Kaleden on Friday morning, Nov. 4. (DriveBC)

Highway 3A closed in both directions

DriveBC is reporting a vehicle incident between Twin Lakes Road and Highway 97 junction

Highway 3A is closed in both directions Friday morning following a vehicle incident between Twin Lakes Road and Highway 97, just west of Kaleden.

The road is closed for 10.8 kilometres and a detour is available using Highway 97 to Highway 3.

DriveBC says the incident occurred approximately 25 kilometres east of Keremeos.

An update on the road incident is expected at around 11 a.m.

