Update: Highway 5 closed in northbound lane near Merritt

The vehicle incident took place Aug. 2

Update: 6:40 p.m.

The estimated time of reopening is expected at 8:30 p.m. A detour is available via Highway 5A, expect delays and congestion, according to DriveBC.

Original:

Highway 5 is closed in the northbound lane from Merritt to 15 kilometres north of Kamloops because of a vehicle incident.

According to DriveBC, there is no estimated time of reopening and a detour is available via Highway 5A.

The next update will be at 6:30 p.m. The incident was reported at about 5:30 p.m.


