Highway 7 closed as fire crews battle brush fire near Agassiz

Fire crews on scene

A brush fire near Seabird Island has closed Highway 7 in both directions and the blaze is reportedly spreading.

The fire started Wednesday afternoon, and is approximately four kilometres north of Seabird Island Road – just off Highway 7, with brush burning up the hillside near the bluffs.

The Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment reported the blaze appeared to have been started from a vehicle with a flat tire, and has since gained intensity.

Agassiz, Popkum and Seabird Island fire departments are on scene, working with BC Wildfire who have water bombers and four helicopters dumping water buckets on the 0.5-hectare fire.

Highway 7 is expected to remain closed for at least 24 hours, or until crews fully contain the fire. Highway 1 is recommended as an alternate route.

Updates to come.

 

