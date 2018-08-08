Highway 7 closed as fire crews battle brush fire near Agassiz

A brush fire near Seabird Island has closed Highway 7 in both directions and the blaze is reportedly spreading.

The fire started Wednesday afternoon, and is approximately four kilometres north of Seabird Island Road – just off Highway 7, with brush burning up the hillside near the bluffs.

The Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment reported the blaze appeared to have been started from a vehicle with a flat tire, and has since gained intensity.

CLOSED – #BCHwy7 in #Agassiz so that water bombers can assist in fighting the wildfire at Seabird Bluffs. Assessment is ongoing, use #BCHwy1 as alternate route. Next update at 2:00 PM. Expect heavy delays and congestion. #FraserValley — Drive BC (@DriveBC) August 8, 2018

We're responding to a new ~0.5 ha #BCwildfire between #HopeBC and Agassiz, just west of #BCHwy7. Airtankers are working the fire. Follow @DriveBC for updates on highway closures due to airtanker operations. 4 helicopters and an officer also on site. 3 more firefighters en route. pic.twitter.com/GjYGI2M2sk — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) August 8, 2018

Agassiz, Popkum and Seabird Island fire departments are on scene, working with BC Wildfire who have water bombers and four helicopters dumping water buckets on the 0.5-hectare fire.

Highway 7 is expected to remain closed for at least 24 hours, or until crews fully contain the fire. Highway 1 is recommended as an alternate route.

Updates to come.