UPDATE: Highway 93 is reopened after an incident two kilometres south of BC border

The vehicle was recovered

UPDATE:

Highway 93 is now fully opened in both directions.

ORIGINAL:

Travellers heading to or from Alberta may be delayed just two kilometers south of the British Columbia border.

Highway 93 is reduced to one lane, alternating traffic between the Marble Canyon Campground and the end of Highway 93 at the BC and Alberta border. The lane reduction was caused by a vehicle incident two hours ago. Vehicle recovery is under way.

The incident has reduced the highway to one lane and alternating traffic. Drivers should beware of potential delays caused by the incident, as it is part of the detour around Kicking Horse Canyon.

The next update is not expected until 4 p.m., but the Revelstoke Review will stay up-to-date on the incident.

